Sports

Dynamos wins handball’s top league title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Dynamos wins handball’s top league title

 

Bendel Dynamos of Edo State has emerged champion of the 2022 National Division 1 Handball League in the male category in a competition staged in Benin City.

Dynamos defeated Idah Pillars 33-22 to win the league which comprised five teams. The Edo representative won all four matches to garner maximum 12 points, edging the Correctional Boys of Abuja and Delta Force of Asaba to second and third positions respectively.

Bayelsa Queens came top in the female category, with Delta Queens and Abia Valiants emerging second and third in a group comprising four teams.

Sam Ochenyo, President of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), who expressed delight at the event, said: “The revolution being witnessed in the handball federation is on the upscale and we are determined to sustain the momentum.”

Blessing Peter, captain of the victorious Bendel Dynamos, said his mates were motivated for success and didn’t stop at anything.

“We set out target and I think it’s just as well that we attained it in the end,” he said.

Handball in Nigeria had been moribund until 2019 when the Ochenyo board came into power and established firm foundation that has yielded positive results so far

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

1960Bet rebrands, gets new management

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As part of its efforts to return better, stronger and reliable, Nigeria’s pioneer sports betting company, 1960Bet, has unveiled new management and new logo to reposition the brand.   The new 1960Bet’s management is on the mission to take the company back to its position as the market leader and mitigate the challenges as well […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Cuban coach for Nigeria wrestlers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Team Nigeria opens camp in Bayelsa weekend The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has revealed that the federation has concluded plans to recruit a Cuban coach to help the Nigeria wrestlers ahead of the fast approaching Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Bayelsa State commissioner for sports said the reason for appointing […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020 chief rules out further postponement

Posted on Author Reporter

…as 10,000 volunteers quit The President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee ruled out a cancellation or further postponement of the Olympics as doubts swirled among city governments and medical professionals whether the event can be held safely amid the pandemic. Public opinion polls in Japan have consistently shown that a majority want the Games […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica