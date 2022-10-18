Sports

Dynamos wins handball’s top league title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bendel Dynamos of Edo State has emerged champion of the 2022 National Division 1 Handball League in the male category in a competition staged in Benin City.

Dynamos defeated Idah Pillars 33-22 to win the league which comprised five teams. The Edo representative won all four matches to garner maximum 12 points, edging the Correctional Boys of Abuja and Delta Force of Asaba to second and third positions respectively.

Bayelsa Queens came top in the female category, with Delta Queens and Abia Valiants emerging second and third in a group comprising four teams.

Sam Ochenyo, President of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), who expressed delight at the event, said: “The revolution being witnessed in the handball federation is on the upscale and we are determined to sustain the momentum.”

Blessing Peter, captain of the victorious Bendel Dynamos, said his mates were motivated for success and didn’t stop at anything.

“We set out target and I think it’s just as well that we attained it in the end,” he said.

Handball in Nigeria had been moribund until 2019 when the Ochenyo board came into power and established firm foundation that has yielded positive results so far.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Kaduna Marathon: Gold label Jerotich heads strong elite field

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kenyan Sheila Jerotich a World Athletics gold label marathoner head a strong field of foreign and local elite runners that will grace the inaugural edition of the Kaduna Marathon slated for November 21, 2020. Bukola Olopade Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Limited and consultant to the Kaduna Marathon told newsmen on Tuesday that the […]
Sports

Okowa pledges to deliver best-ever for Sports Festival

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has reiterated the state’s commitment to deliver the best National Sports Festival ever as the state continue the preparation for the festival expected to take place later in the year. “Asaba 2022 will be the best in terms of infrastructure and others that will be in place in the […]
Sports

Brandt winner sends Dortmund second in Germany

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Borussia Dortmund climbed to second in the Bundesliga with victory over Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park.   Raphael Guerreiro scored a penalty and Julian Brandt added a second either side of half-time, but Dortmund’s wait for a first league clean sheet continued after Andi Zeqiri’s first-half strike. Dortmund took the lead in the 10th minute […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica