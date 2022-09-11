Sports

Dzeko, Pjanic furious as Bosnia arrange friendly with Russia

Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic have been left outraged over the decision from the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina to play against Russia in a friendly one day before the Qatar World Cup kicks off. The contest is scheduled to take place at St Petersburg on November 19.

 

Neither of the two nations will participate in the World Cup as Bosnia failed to qualify and Russia were banned from participating following the country’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Former Manchester City striker Dzeko made his feelings on the fixture crystal clear while speaking to Bosnian outlet Klix. “I am against the playing of this match! I am always and only for peace,” the Inter Milan star explained.

 

“The association knows my opinion! Unfortunately, I am not the one who makes the decisions with whom Bosnia and Herzegovina will play, but I have my position which is clear and which does not include playing this match, while innocent people are suffering. I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in these difficult times for them.”

Dzeko’s sentiments were echoed by his international teammate Pjanic, who is firmly against the idea of lining up against Russia.

 

“The decision is not good. I am speechless,’ the ex-Barcelona midfielder is reported to have said by Bosnian media. “In the national Football Association, they know what I think.”

 

