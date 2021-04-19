E-bills: Bank customers pay N530bn in 3 months

N1.3trn transferred over mobile

Bank customers in Nigeria paid a total of N530 billion bills through the electronic channel of the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) in the last three months, New Telegraph has learnt.

Compared with N278 billion recorded in the same period last year, the value of transactions on the electronic channel rose by 96 per cent yearon- year. E-Bills Pay is an accountbased, online real-time product that facilitates the payment of bills from an account. It ensures instant credit of payments and receipt of collections on behalf of billers/ merchant recruited on the platform.

Currently, the platform is used for payments such as utility bills, cable TV subscriptions, hotel and airline bookings, school fees and airtime top-ups. According to data released by NIBSS, more Nigerians are now embracing payment of bills electronically as opposed to paying with cash.

The volume of the e-bills transactions between January and March this year stood at 314,080. This shows a nine per cent growth when compared with 288,200 recorded in the same period last year. Aside from the drive to boost e-payments by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the commercial banks, industry analysts have attributed the geometric growth in electronic payment between last year and this year to the coronavirus outbreak.

Similarly, financial transactions through mobile phones also maintained steady growth in the last three months as banks’ customers transferred a total of N1.3 trillion through their devices. This represents a 183 per cent growth over N451 billion recorded in the same period of last year.

NIBSS data revealed that the volume of the mobile interscheme transactions also rose by 99 per cent from 24.4 million recorded between January and March 2020 to 48 million in the same period of 2021.

Analysis of the figures for the three months showed that the sum of N390.5 billion was transferred via mobile in January this year. In February, transactions worth N407.8 billion were carried over the mobile, while in March a total ofN480.9 billion was recorded as mobile transfers.

Meanwhile, as more Nigerians embrace electronic payment, fraudsters have also upped their game in their attacks, leading to a 186 per cent increase in financial frauds from 16,128 in 2019 to 46,126 in 2020.

According to the fraud report recently released by NIBSS, the criminals are focusing more on the mobile payment system, hence, fraud attempts on mobile increased by 330 per cent between January and September last year.

The shift in attention to mobile may not be unconnected to the fact that many bank customers now rely on their mobile for financial transactions. This was also evident from the NIBSS report on mobile transactions, which showed that bank customers transferred a total of N3.05 trillion through mobile in 2020. This came as an all-time, representing a whopping 268 per cent increase over N828 billion mobile deals recorded in 2019.

Aside from the mobile, NIBSS in the Q3’20 fraud report disclosed that the fraudsters are also targeting web payment and Point of Sales (PoS) both of which recorded 173 per cent and 215 per cent increase in fraud attempts in the ninemonth. According to the report, the financial system lost a total of N5.2 billion to fraudsters in nine months. It added that the fraudsters attempted attacks 46,126 times, and they were successful on 41,979 occasions, representing 91 per cent.

NIBSS said: “The growing trend of financial fraud would continue as Nigeria further grows financial inclusion and customers become increasingly dependent on electronic channels for their day-to-day transactions.

It, therefore, urged financial institutions to be poised to promptly detect and block any of such fraudulent activity from negatively impacting the customer’s perception of their platforms and products while also ensuring that customers are informed and perceptive enough to identify and reject any such offers.”

