News Top Stories

E-cigarettes alter inflammatory state of brain, heart, others – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States have found that daily use of pod-based e-cigarettesalterstheinflammatory state across multiple organ systems, including the brain, heart, lungs and colon. The result of the new study, published in the journal ‘eLife,’ is the first to assess JUUL devices and their flavorants in a multi-organ fashion.

“These pod-based e-cigarettes have only become popular in the last five or so years, so we don’t know much about their long-term effects on health,” said senior study author Laura Crotty Alexander, MD, associate professor of medicine at University of Carlifonia (UC) San Diego School of Medicine and section chief of Pulmonary Critical Care at Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System. Crotty Alexander’s team focused on the current most prominent e-cigarette brand, JUUL, and its most popular flavours: mint and mango. To model chronic e-cigarette use, young adult mice were exposed to flavored JUUL aerosols three times a day for three months.

Researchers then looked for signs of inflammation across the body. Authors saw the most striking effects in the brain, where several inflammatory markers were elevated. Additional changes in neuroinflammatory gene expression were noted in the nucleus accumbens, a brain region critical for motivation and reward-processing, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why I did Awgbu roads –Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Anambra State governor Mr. Peter Obi has revealed what prompted him to undertake massive construction of roads, bridges and many other projects in Awgbu and all the towns in the State.   Speaking at Awgbu during the burial of Chief Joseph Ezibe, the father of Chief Okey Ezibe, Obi recalled how he came and […]
News Top Stories

APC Govs: We want to reduce poverty, end inequality

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reiterated their commitment towards reducing poverty and possibly ending inequality on the polity. The governors, under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) gave the commitment at the 60th birthday celebration of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa.   A statement from Chairman of the PGF […]
News

We’ll overcome our challenges, Osinbajo assures Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that Nigeria will overcome her challenges assuring that a new nation was in the making. Osinbajo said this at the National Prayer Breakfast at the NAF Conference Center, Abuja yesterday. In a release by his spokes-man, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said the new Nigeria is currently being covered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica