e-Cigarettes can raise risk of heart problem

Scientists in the United Kingdom (U.K.) said adolescents’ use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) could raise the risk of heart problems and double the risk of starting to smoke traditional cigarettes.

 

This result was the position paper presented at the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC). The findings sum up the effects of devices that look like cigarettes and refillable vaporisers that do not resemble cigarettes.

 

“Vaping, which refers to the of use e-cigarette, is marketed towards teenagers and the tobacco industry uses celebrities to promote it as being healthier than smoking,” said senior author and professor, Maja-Lisa Lochen, of UiT,

 

The Arctic University of Norway, Tromso. “Action is urgently needed to halt the growing use in young people.”

 

An electronic cigarette is an electronic device that simulates tobacco smoking. It consists of an atomizer, a power source such as a battery, and a container such as a cartridge or tank. Instead of smoke, the user inhales vapor. As such, using an e-cigarette is often called ‘vaping’.

 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that e-cigarettes are harmful to health,” the author added. Lochen added: “E-cigarettes are a relatively new product and the long-term effects are unknown. Now is the time for politicians and regulators to act with public health campaigns to increase awareness and legislation to halt uptake in young people.”

 

Previous research had shown that e-cigarettes increased blood pressure and heart rate, changed artery walls, made them stiffer and less elastic, and inhibit the function of blood vessels by damaging their lining.

 

These, in turn, were risk factors for blood clots and fatty build-up inside artery walls that can cause heart attacks, the ‘The Indian Express’ reported. Vaping also had negative effects on lungs and was detrimental to developing foetus during pregnancy. Studies also argued that e-cigarettes could cause cancer.

 

Experts had,however, recommended that the advertising of e-cigarettes should be regulated the same way as tobacco, age verification procedures should be effected to prevent adolescents from ecigarette websites and schools need to educate children about the negative effects of e-cigarettes. Similarly, experts called for public campaigns to raise awareness about the adverse effects and prevent initiation of vaping.

According to them, smoking cessation should be considered only if conventional methods had failed and that e-cigarettes should be avoided during pregnancy.

