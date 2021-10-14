News Top Stories

E-cigarettes contain harmful chemicals not listed as ingredients – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States have found users of e-cigarettes and other vaping devices ingesting thousands of unidentified chemicals that aren’t being disclosed by manufacturers. According to the results of a new study which examined the aerosols produced by the devices, of the nearly 2,000 chemicals used to manufacture the products, researchers could identify at least six were potentially harmful. The research published in the journal ‘Chemical Research in Toxicology,’ found industrial materi-als and caffeine among the substances, even when flavors were not coffee or chocolate.

However, experts said these chemicals could raise the health risks associated with vaping. Similarly, they pointed out that e-cigarette chemicals aren’t tightly regulated, and some manufacturers may not even be aware of some of the substances in their products.

The manufacturers produced three industrial chemicals, a pesticide, and two flavorings linked with possible toxic effects and respiratory irritation, according to researchers. Study co-author Carsten Prasse, PhD, MSc, said, “More and more young people are using these ecigarettes and they need to know what they’re being exposed to.”

