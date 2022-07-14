Business

E-commerce firm provides opportunities for MSMEs

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

B2B e-commerce platforms continue to provide increased access to products for micro businesses in underserved areas as they expand their e-commerce services, reaching the retail market end in the underserved rural communities across Nigeria. Alerzo’s Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Adewale Opaleye, said the B2B e-commerce firm was revving up its market presence with an ambitious expansion drive to bring the benefits of digital solutions closer to Nigerians irrespective of their locations, especially micro businesses operating in the underserved rural communities.

“Our strong presence in the South-West and continued expansion to the North-West and Central consolidate our desire to grow in a sustainable manner and continue to serve those that are underserved,’’ he stated. Speaking against the backdrop of the impact of e-commerce on the national economy, Opaleye said that e-commerce players in the country were offering digital solutions that enabled informal retailers to access a vast assortment of goods and commodities with ease and faster, thereby saving them lot of time, energy and resources, and ultimately bring down their operating cost. “On our Alerzoshop retail app, we have a vast assortment available to our customers to choose from, and we offer free delivery in all the over 13 cities we’re currently operating in. We change the landscape for the retailers through our one delivery at a time model,’’ noted Opaleye.

The Alerzo boss added that ‘‘for the past two years, we have delivered to informal retailers at no cost. With our delivery services, retailers save time, energy, and resources that they would have otherwise expended in restocking. These benefits have resulted in 85 per cent of our retailers reducing their two to four times a week restock trips to zero.” He also noted that Alerzo was committed to alleviating the peculiar challenges, which micro business owners in underserved areas go through. According to him, some of the challenges include difficulty in accessing goods on time occasioned by dearth of infrastructure such as good road network, long distance to the market and lack of adequate transportation system to move purchased goods to the stores. Meanwhile, there is need for more intervention of ecommerce platforms to reach the underserved, and to further boost the national gross domestic product (GDP) of which the informal retailers are critical.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NAICOM disburses fund to train 60 actuaries

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on Monday disbursed an undisclosed amount to the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM) to train 60 professionals as Actuaries in the industry. Dr Yeside Oyetayo, Rector CIFM, made the disclosure in Lagos. She described an actuary as a person, who compiles and analyses statistics and uses them to […]
Business

Bob Diamond’s African Bank exits two markets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Atlas Mara Limited, the African banking group started by former Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer, Bob Diamond, agreed to sell its Rwandan and Tanzanian operations as the lender started talks with debt holders about upcoming repayments. According to Bloomberg News, Kenya’s biggest bank KCB Group Plc will buy a 62.06 per cent stake in the […]
Business

Power outage as Egbin loses 600mw of electricity to grid collapse

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

Nigeria, yesterday, lost 600 megawatts (mw) of electricity to grid collapse, as officials of Egbin Power Plc struggled to restore it in order to avoid one of the major electricity crises in recent times. By this, the country’s energy problems have deepened further, as it  currently maintains less than 3,000mw of power out of 4,500mw, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica