E-commerce firm restates commitment to empower MSMEs

One of Nigeria’s leading business-to-business ecommerce platforms, Alerzo has reiterated its mission to empower micro businesses so as to operate profitably and sustainably. Through its digital platform, retailers buy consumable goods at manufacturers’ and authorised distributors rates and get the same freely delivered. These automatically save them stress, time and money of having to shop from the open markets. Alerzo, founded in 2019 by Adewale Opaleye, focuses on supplying much-needed products to informal retailers by sourcing products from manufacturers based on orders from customers, and has improved the profitability of over 80,000 retail owners.

This is as Alerzo has been in the fore of curbing the menace of adulterated products, less access to finance, limited use of modern business practices, inadequate logistics, excessive intermediaries, huge cash transactions, underserved markets and other challenges experienced by retailers.

“We serve informal retailers, a critical part of the $100 billion informal market sector within Nigeria. The majority of our retailers are women, 70 percent of whom are primary breadwinners contributing to Nigeria’s economy and Gross Domestic Product (GDP). ‘’Micro business owners encounter a myriad of business operations problems largely due to Nigeria’s economic and social terrain. Nigeria remains a patriarchal society with limited opportunities for women, such as social barriers to education and financial inclusion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...