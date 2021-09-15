News

E-commerce: Nigeria targets $75bn by 2025

Nigeria’s economy is currently attracting about $13 billion per annum from ecommerce spending with a projection to gross over $75 billion per annum in 2025. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Evelyn Ngige, confirmed the figures on Tuesday in Abuja at the second national e-commerce roundtable conferencee.

She said e-commerce activities in recent times grew from 14 per cent in 2019 to 17 per cent in 2020. Represented by the Director, Commodities and Export Department (CED), FMITI, Mr Suleiman Audu, she said successes recorded in the first session encouraged convocation of the second session of e-commerce.

Ecommerce is a new innovation that attracts entrance of payment service providers in the e-commerce market. The permanent secretary said the second edition of e-commerce roundtable session would consolidate on the achievements of the first session, and align discussions on current realities with reference to impact of Covid -19, which, according to her, turned global attention to the importance of e-commerce in the conduct of businesses around the world.

