E-commerce: Omnichannel retail becoming key approach for brands

The pandemic left little room for error when it came to adapting to the new normal. For retail this meant e-commerce experienced a renaissance, and customer experience was no longer an after-thought but a necessity.

Meanwhile, it’s the customer that lies at the heart of these new trends and will ensure their staying power. Explaining this revolution, Microsoft Country Manager in Nigeria, Ola Williams noted that globally, retail is a $25 trillion market with e-commerce accounting for a sizable $9 trillion.

This is as in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Microsoft retail customers reported that online sales brought in between two and five per cent of revenues before the pandemic. Today, this has reached around 20 per cent of top line profits.

This is an extraordinary amount of growth that took place in just two years, and according to Mastercard’s Economy 2022 report, this shift is expected to stay. The Federal Government recently said that the current e-commerce spending in Nigeria has grown to $13 billion per annum and is expected to hit $75 billion in revenue per annum by 2025.

Williams said that with an increase of 30 per cent, the Nigerian e-Commerce market contributed to the worldwide growth rate of 29 per cent in 2021. The place of e-commerce in the Nigerian economy is being boosted by gradual transition of informal retailers into the online shopping community.

He disclosed that while this move to online shopping is a game changer for many retailers, it does not mean this is the end of brick-and-mortar stores.

“In fact, we are seeing omnichannel retail becoming a key approach for brands as they look to navigate a post-COVID-19 landscape. As lockdowns eased, consumers returned to their favourite stores, but were now more likely to have looked up the desired item online beforehand or research a product while perusing the shelves in person.”

He stated that retail brands that are able to seamlessly connect their customers to these different touchpoints will unlock greater business value.

This is as a Harvard Business Review study found that the more channels customers used, the more valuable they were. Omnichannel customers spent on average four per cent more in store and 10 per cent more online in comparison to single-channel customers. A seamless approach to creating customer engagement from the virtual world into the physical can yield results for retailers.

The customer is always right

According to Williams, the omnichannel approach is also having a positive impact on the customer experience. It’s through these multiple channels that shoppers are given more choice than ever.

He added that consumers are looking for brands that meet all their needs, whether it’s browsing online or in-store, or opting for delivery or curb side collection.

He said retailers are further building on the customer experience through personalization, even as data holds the key and customers are more comfortable sharing their data in exchange for better services and experiences.

MyMusic is a digital music platform in Nigeria that allows users to download high-quality local music and pay for it in a convenient way through mobile airtime.

They partnered with Microsoft to use cloud technology as the backbone of their product. Using Microsoft Azure and its related services, MyMusic has integrated data analytics, machine learning and augmented reality into their solution. MyMusic gathers data around their consumer’s music preferences, browsing behaviors and spending patterns.

More importantly, they use this data to improve their customer service. They personalize their user experience, giving users exactly what they want and need, before they even know they want and need it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...