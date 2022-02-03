E-Invoicing: MAN urges CBN to suspend implementation

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged CBN to put a halt to the implementation of its recently introduced E-Evaluation and EInvoicing on export and import until the required clarifications are duly made. MAN said there was need to ensure that CBN did not go ahead to implement the guidelines without accommodating the constructive inputs of stakeholders, especially those whose businesses would be impacted. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in a release to New Telegraph in Lagos.

He said that the association was concerned about the new CBN circular as it relates to some measures of impact on the foreign exchange (forex) profile of the country. Ajayi-Kadir explained that key stakeholders were asking for clarifications and are determined to make constructive inputs by consulting and liaising with the apex bank on the way forward. He said: “The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has examined the recent circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with ref. no: TED/FEM/ FPC/PUB/01/001 of 21st January, 2022, titled: “Guidelines on the introduction of E-Evaluation and EInvoicing for import and export in Nigeria.

“MAN appreciates the efforts of CBN and, by extension, the Federal Government, to sanitise foreign trade transactions in Nigeria. “Without doubt, we are persuaded that it has some measure of impact on the foreign exchange profile of the country, which appears to be a major reason for the guidelines. It is however necessary that the apex bank’s attention be drawn to some issues that require clarifications and others that should be reviewed. “There is need to ensure that CBN does not go ahead to implement the guidelines without ac- 19 THURSDAY, february 3 , 2022 NEW TELEGRAPH commodating the constructive inputs of stakeholders, especially those whose businesses would be negatively impacted. “We noted that the implementation date on the circular is scheduled for February 1, 2022; whereas, the guideline itself was issued on January 21, 2022.

“This is just 11 days grace before implementation. This is rather hasty. A circular on monetary or fiscal guidelines requires adequate adjustment time. “This is more so when it involves international trade and transactions, where a minimum of 90 days allowance of time is normally required, as many operators would have opened Form M and concluded deals either for import or export. “Straightaway, one must say that transactions already embarked upon before the commencement of the guidelines should be exempted and the commencement date should be extended by a minimum of 90 days.” He noted that the new regulation was primarily aimed at achieving near accurate value of imports and exports in the country. According to him, “it says any Form M or NXP that bears a unit price in excess of 2.5 per cent of the verified global checkmate price will not be approved. “This is concerning as it will checkmate the opportunity of our exporters to derive higher value for their exports. Besides, we are worried about the determination of global price verification mechanism and benchmark prices.

