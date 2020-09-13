e-learning: Jakin NGO provides vulnerable children with transistor radios, school materials

In line with UNESCO’s global theme for the 2020 International Literacy Day, “ Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond”, Jakin NGO, a non-governmental organisation, in their annual ‘Dress A Child For School Project’, granted access to education in the COVID-19 crisis to at least 750 orphans and vulnerable from 250 indigent households in Lagos State with the provision of branded rechargeable transistor radios, one dozen exercise books, two sets of stationaries, along with take home nutritional support consisting of 10 packs of noodles each to commemorate the day.

Speaking during the event which held at Jakin NGO Office in Yaba Lagos, Jakin NGO President, Mrs. Olubukola Adebiyi, said the impact of their school project has already attracted nine recognition awards especially from the Lagos State Office of the Governor, Ministry of Education and Mainland LGA Education Authority.

According to her: “Since the inception of the project in 2010, 4, 750 orphans and vulnerable children in Lagos State have benefited by receiving two brand new school uniforms, a school bag, two pair socks, a pair of school sandals, dozen exercise books and a mathematical set among other items.

This was made possible by our partners, who responded to our clarion call for sponsorship especially Gamesville Foundation, through its co-founder, Miss Chidinma Obi and we are so grateful to them.”

Speaking also at the event, Chairperson of the occasion, Co-founder of Gamesville Foundation, Miss Chidinma Obi commended Mrs. Adebiyi for the great work she’s doing for these vulnerable children in Lagos State and continued to pledge her support to the noble project by Jakin NGO. Also at the event, representative of the Chairman of the Lagos State Local Government Developmental Council, Honourable Kayode Olujobi, provided funds for education for two children with special needs

