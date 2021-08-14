e-Naira: CBN seeks to capture 30% bankable population, boosts economic growth

Two major reasons why the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will not rest on its laurels until it has achieved the introduction of the electronic Naira into the Nigerian financial system are to attract the over 30 percent adults outside the financial system into the space. The Bank also said its digital Naira will drive economic growth through the e-commerce platform. Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, noted that the initiative which will go live in the next two months will further drive financial inclusion in the economy.

“In terms of financial inclusion we believe that over 30 percent of bankable adults still outside the financial system with the opportunity which e-Naira will offer do offline payment, will bring most of them into the formal financial sector,” Emefiele enthused.

The CBN boss argued that there is no better time for Nigeria to join the league of countries that have already embraced electronic currency because the use of cash has been on the decline. “ The use of cash is declining everywhere in the world just as in Nigeria and with the advent of digital currency and e-commerce which is booming in the country, more and more people are adopting the use of electronic monies to do to make payments. “So, our own e-naira is a digital representation of cash, therefore as a fiat currency, it will be widely acceptable as the physical cash or what you can call your analogue naira.”

Towards achieving the dream, Emefiele noted that the CBN has commenced wide stakeholders’ engagement and education for the people to create awareness for the e-naira as alternative to cash to further drive towards the cashless society. He warned investors who are glued to the crypto-currency be ready to bear both the risks and gains alone as no regulatory agency will come to their aid at any time. His words: “Let me say that the Nigerian economy is big enough to accommodate choices with regards to how Nigerians want to transact their business.

The e-naira is being introduced to compliment other types of monies and not to replace them. I would emphasize that Cyrpto is private money which is not regulated by any regulatory authorities therefore using them is your own individual decision. If you decide to use them it means you are taking your risk.

If you make your money we will wish you good luck but if you lose your money, we would laugh at you.” Emefiele however maintained that the policy on crypto-currency has come to stay. “We have passed the instructions and directives to the banks that they cannot use their banking and payment system infrastructure to allow agents of crypto or users to transact business. That policy still remains in place and I’m not sure we are about to change that policy.”

