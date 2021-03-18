e-Payment: Fraudsters reinforce attacks as cases rise by 186%

N5.2bn lost in nine months

As more Nigerians embrace electronic payment, fraudsters have also upped their game in their attacks, leading to 186 per cent increase in financial frauds from 16,128 in 2019 to 46,126 in 2020. According to fraud report released by Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), the criminals are focusing more on the mobile payment system, hence, fraud attempts on mobile increased by 330 per cent between January and September last year.

The shift in attention to mobile may not be unconnected to the fact that many bank customers now rely on their mobile for financial transactions. This was also evident from the NIBSS report on mobile transactions, which showed that bank customers transferred a total of N3.05 trillion through mobile in 2020. This came as an all-time high, representing a whopping 268 per cent increase over N828 billion mobile deals recorded in 2019. Aside the mobile, NIBSS, in the Q3’20 fraud report, disclosed that the fraudsters were also targeting web pay ment and Point of Sales (PoS), both of which recorded 173 per cent and 215 per cent increase in fraud attempts in the ninemonth. According to the report, the financial system lost a total of N5.2 billion to fraudsters in the nine months.

It added that the fraudsters attempted attacks 46,126 times and they were successful on 41,979 occasions, representing 91 per cent. NIBSS said: “The growing trend of financial fraud would continue as Nigeria further grows financial inclusion and customers become increasingly dependent on electronic channels for their day-to-day transactions.”

It, therefore, urged financial institutions to be poised to promptly detect and block any of such fraudulent activity from negatively impacting the customer’s perception of their payplatforms and products, while also ensuring that customers are informed and perceptive enough to identify and reject any such offers.

It added that the rising fraud cases presented financial institutions with an opportunity to protect their investments as well as attract customers by offering increased anti-fraud protection and the ability to recover lost funds more easily.

“Institutions need to keep in mind that as the threat of fraud looms over the industry, this field requires continuous innovation. As the fraudsters evolve, so must we. Ability to anticipate the action of the fraudster is key,” it said. NIBSS noted that social engineering is one of the principal ways in which fraudulent activities are attempted and this includes a broad range of techniques that involve manipulating a victim into giving away sensitive information, using psychological manipulation. “Data from the industry’s anti-fraud portal data shows that 56 per cent of all reported fraud attempts were carried out using social engineering.

It stands to reason, therefore, that institutions need to focus resources on user education. This includes both internal and external users. “NIBSS’ role as the Nigerian central switch means that we process upwards of 10 million transactions on a daily basis. Statistically, even a one per cent successful fraud rate would result in 100,000 successful fraudulent transactions daily.

“This would directly impact customer’s faith in the entire system and could significantly impact our financial inclusion drive as well as CBN’s cashless policy. This remains the largest hurdle to overcome as it relates to fraud, as the inaction of a single institution in the finan-cial value chain could potentially undermine the measures taken by all others and negatively impact the entire ecosystem,” NIBSS stated in the report.

While looking at financial frauds from the global perspective, NIBSS said Nigeria have long been perceived to have perpetrated some of the most cunning and inventive scams, so much so that the country’s reputation around the globe has been negatively impacted. “While this reputation predates the advent of electronic payments, in Nigeria, it has continuously evolved to the extent that financial institutions and service providers alike are constantly on the lookout for odd behavior to ensure that any potentially fraudulent behavior is nipped in the bud. “It is no secret that Nigeria has some of the most advanced electronic payment capabilities in the world. Ironically, this stems from our own need to ensure transparency in payments, a feat that can only be achieved when there can be quick or near-instant feedback between the participating institutions,” it said.

