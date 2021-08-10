E-registration: We’ve registered 10,000 members in 24hrs – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said 10, 000 people have registered with it less then 24 hours after launching its electronic registration of membership.

The e-registration was launched on Monday with seven states, Adamawa, Ekiti, Osun, Taraba, Anambra, Enugu and Edo, as a pilot scheme.

Chairman of PDP National e-registration committee, Governor Godwin Obaseki, told PDP leaders that the target is to register 40 million Nigerians as members of the party, adding, “once we achieve that we shall win every election landslide going forward and there will be no bases to cheat us as was done in the past.”

The Edo State governor disclosed that the pilot scheme would run till Sunday while a full national rollout will start from Monday next week.

According to the governor, the process of e-registration is local, stating, “it is meant for us, leaders at the ward level and at the local government level to own our party, the PDP. Every leader must now show us their followers by registering their followers as members of the party, PDP.

“Once you have registered and have completed the process, your party card will be printed here at the party secretariat and sent to the ward for distribution to members of the party.”

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said with e-registration, nobody can lay claim to the party, adding that the scheme would compliment the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) online registration.

