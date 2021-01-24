E-ticketing on Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor gulped N900m –Amaechi

rotimi amaechi ameachi
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that the investor in the Federal Government’s Public Private Partnership arrangement that saw to the successful automation of the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, invested the sum of N900 million in the project.

 

Amaechi said this on Thursday during the virtual launch of the e-ticketing solution in his office in Abuja. He said the introduction of the e-ticketing solution is the government’s answer to numerous complaints by commuters of ticket racketeering at the Abuja-Kaduna train stations.

 

He further said that the online ticketing which marks the beginning of automation of ticket sales in all major stations in Abuja- Kaduna train service is in line with global best practices and will enhance efficiency, save time and promote accountability while also reducing leakages and promoting economic growth.

 

The Minister stated that the concessionaire (SecureID) in the PPP arrangement will provide, then run the platform for 10 year period to recoup its investment before reverting ownership to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC). Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Governing Board, NRC, Ibrahim Alhassan Musa, said that the e- ticketing solution finally brings to an end the persistent allegations of ticket racketeering at the train station.

 

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Secure ID Solutions, Kofo Akinkugbe, the launch heralds the nation’s entry into the new age of multimodel ticketing in public transportation while allowing for passengers convenience, efficiency and accountability for operators and providing data for the government for better decision making.

 

Akinkugbe further stated that the e- ticketing solution after a successful pilot programme as of recently has issued 25,000 tickets online and informed intending commuters on the Abuja – Kaduna rail corridor to assess the e – ticketing solution via the web by visiting www. nrc.tps.ng.

 

Other avenues are: downloading the application from Google Play store or Apple Store, POS and cash payments at the counter.

 

According to her, all solutions offer increased customer experience such as convenient ticket purchase 24 hours a day, seat selection, secure online payments, no physical interaction amongst others. On his part, the Managing Director, NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, he promised to increase the train shuttle from 8-16 and possibly commence hourly trips.

 

The online launch was witnessed by members of the Governing Board of NRC and the Director Rail Transport Service, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Mohammed Babakobi, who represented the Permanent Secretary.

