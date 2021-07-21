News

E-transfer of votes: NASS has something to hide –Bishop Borokini

Bishop Anglican Church of Nigeria, (Anglican Communion), Rev. Simeon Oluwole Borokini has slammed the National Assembly for rejecting electronic transfer of election results. Borokini, who was speaking at his 65 birthday celebration, said he was yet to know why the National Assembly did not accept electronic voting if it really wanted to concretise Nigeria democratic system. According to him, since banking, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) activities are done online, there was nothing that should stop electronic transfer of votes.

He said: “For the National Assembly not to approve the electronic transfer of votes, I think they have what they are hidden. 70 percent of Nigerians are used to mobile phones where they do the transfer of money and other things. “Definitely, electronic transfer of votes will work in the country unless they have hidden agenda. So, I support it because we are improving every day.”

