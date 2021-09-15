e-transmission: Act in national interest, save Nigeria’s democracy, PDP govs tell NASS

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have advised the National Assembly to listen to the wishes of Nigerians on the issue of electronic transmission of election results. The two chambers of the National Assembly before the lawmakers embark on their annual recess passed different versions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill on the transmission of election results.

They are therefore expected to set up a Conference Committee to harmonise the different versions of the Act. Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in a statement on Tuesday, said the delay in passing the bill would affect the preparations for the conduct of the 2023 elections.

The Sokoto State governor advised the Conference Committee to be set up to adopt the House of Representatives’ version of the bill on the issue of electronic transmission. He noted that Section 52(2) of the House version says, “Voting at an election and transmission of result under this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the commission.” Tambuwal also observed that Section 52 (2) of the Senate version provides that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “may consider electronic transmission of results provided that the national coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and approved by the National Assembly.” According to him, the Senate version, which subjects the decision of INEC to deploy electronic transmission to the decision of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Assembly is “a usurpation of the powers of INEC and offends relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution that guarantees INEC’s autonomy and independence”.

The governor added, “The forum recognises that INEC has demonstrated the capacity to transmit votes electronically, both in recent off season elections and with the introduction and deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAs) used in the recent bye-election in Delta State.”

He recalled that both chambers had already approved in Section 63(5) of the bill stating, “The presiding officer shall transmit the results including total number of accredited voters and the results of the ballot in a manner as prescribed by the commission.” Tambuwal therefore argued that Section 52 (2) of the Senate version is inconsistent with Section 63 (5) contained in the same bill. He said, “No doubt, S.63 (5) which both Chambers approved is consistent with S.52 (2) of the House version and should be upheld by the conference committee.

“The conference has no choice but to adopt the House version as to do otherwise would lead to unnecessary complications and conflicts even within the bill.” However, the governor called on the National Assembly conference committee to jettison the House of Representatives’ decision that recommended that all political parties should adopt only one method of conducting primaries. Tambuwal noted that the House amended Section 87(1) of the Act by deleting indirect primaries, mandating only direct pri-maries. The governor stated that PDP governors were of the view that “political parties should be allowed discretion to adopt either direct or indirect primaries in their constitutions and in practice”.

