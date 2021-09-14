e-transmission: Act in national interest, save Nigeria’s democracy, PDP govs tell NASS

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have advised the National Assembly to listen to the wishes of Nigerians on the issue of electronic transmission of election results.

The two chambers of the National Assembly had, before the lawmakers embark on their annual recess, passed different versions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill on the transmission of election results.

They are therefore expected to set up a Conference Committee to harmonise the different versions of the Electoral Act.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in a statement on Tuesday, said the delay in passing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will do grievous and irreparable damage to preparations for the conduct of the 2023 elections.

Tambuwal advised the conference committee to be set up, to adopt the House of Representatives’ version of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill on the issue of electronic transmission.

He noted that Section 52(2) of the House version says that “Voting at an election and transmission of result under this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission.”

Tambuwal equally observed that Section 52 (2) of the Senate version provides that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “may consider electronic transmission of results provided that the national coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and approved by the National Assembly.”

According to him, the Senate version which subjects the decision of INEC to deploy electronic transmission to the decision of the NCC and National Assembly is “a usurpation of the powers of INEC and offends relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution that guarantees INEC’s autonomy and independence.

“The forum recognises that INEC has demonstrated the capacity to transmit votes electronically, both in recent off season elections and with the introduction and deployment of the Biomodel Voters Accreditation System (BVAs), used in the recent bye-election in Delta State.”

Like this: Like Loading...