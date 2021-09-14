News

e-transmission: Act in national interest, save Nigeria’s democracy, PDP govs tell NASS

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have advised the National Assembly to listen to the wishes of Nigerians on the issue of electronic transmission of election results.

The two chambers of the National Assembly had, before the lawmakers embark on their annual recess, passed different versions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill on the transmission of election results.

They are therefore expected to set up a Conference Committee to harmonise the different versions of the Electoral Act.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in a statement on Tuesday, said the delay in passing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will do grievous and irreparable damage to preparations for the conduct of the 2023 elections.

Tambuwal advised the conference committee to be set up, to adopt the House of Representatives’ version of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill on the issue of electronic transmission.

He noted that Section 52(2) of the House version says that “Voting at an election and transmission of result under this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission.”

Tambuwal equally observed that Section 52 (2) of the Senate version provides that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “may consider electronic transmission of results provided that the national coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and approved by the National Assembly.”

According to him, the Senate version which subjects the decision of INEC to deploy electronic transmission to the decision of the NCC and National Assembly is “a usurpation of the powers of INEC and offends relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution that guarantees INEC’s autonomy and independence.

“The forum recognises that INEC has demonstrated the capacity to transmit votes electronically, both in recent off season elections and with the introduction and deployment of the Biomodel Voters Accreditation System (BVAs), used in the recent bye-election in Delta State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

…Primate Ayodele goes on 300-day fasting to stop Law

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Shepherd of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has dismissed as dead on arrival the controversial Companies & Allied Matters Act (CAMA) recently passed into law by the Federal Governing.   The fiery servant of God stated that the Federal Government has no right to interfere in the […]
News

Glo-sponsored African Voices hosts two Rugby players

Posted on Author Our Reporters

African Voices, the Cable News Network (CNN) programme, which showcases stars from across the continent, will this weekend host two rugby players and their exciting careers and passion to positively impact young, aspiring sportsmen and women. The duo of Tendai Mtawarira, Zimbabwean-born former rugby player resident in South Africa, and Kenyan Humphrey Kayange, also a […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: Lagos’ investment in tourism for jobs, wealth creation

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Lagos State government has disclosed that its huge investment in the tourism sector was designed for job and wealth creations for the teeming population of the state. That was even as it has reiterated its commitment to making Lagos State a choice destination in Africa, working in Partnership with the private sector. This was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica