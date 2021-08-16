News

e-transmission: INEC doesn’t need NASS’ approval –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not need the approval of the National  Assembly on electronic transmission of election results. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, in a statement, said the existing Electoral Act and the Constitution give  Assembly on electronic transmission of election results.

 

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, in a statement, said the existing Electoral Act and the Constitution give  powers to INEC to conduct credible elections in the country, and therefore does not need the National Assembly’s position to do its legitimate duties.

 

He was reacting to a media report that the commission is halting its procurement of E-voting machines ahead of 2023 because of the rejection of e-mode of transmission of results by the National Assembly.

 

Secondus in the statement by his SA media, Ike Abonyi, said INEC is trying to abdicate its constitutionally assigned responsibilities of conducting free, fair and transparent elections while hiding under the cover of delayed amended Electoral Act or rejection of e-transmission of results.

 

He stated that: “Nigerians and democratic observers globally are watching INEC ahead of 2023,” adding that “it will be disastrous if the independent electoral body dances to the antics of the ruling party.”

 

The PDP National  Chairman accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of “underhand rigging of 2023 general elections,” stating that every indication points to the unfortunate fact that President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, A

PC are not working towards conducting free, fair and transparent elections in 2023

