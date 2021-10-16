E-transmission of election results won’t solve Nigeria’s electoral problems, says Ubani

Politics

Former chairman of Ikeja, Lagos Branch of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani wants Nigeria to remain as one. Ubani, who said that governorship election would hold in Anambra State in November, is however, advocating that a South Easterner sould be the next president of Nigeria. He speaks with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview.

What is your view about electronic transmission of election results based on the amendment of the Electoral Act by the senate?

It is good news, but that is not all. Apart from electronic transmission of election results, we should also try and do some other things that will help our country. If we don’t address the issue of pecks of office, desperation will always arise and that is what always leads to some of these things. Who are those that will transmit the election results, are they not the staff of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), they can be compromised. We have succeeded in solving this one, but we must address pecks of office and the people that we recruit as INEC staff because when they see money they could do anything. So, we must address that.

If we don’t reduce desperation into political offices, which has to do with what they get in the offices, we may not get the type of electoral process that we desire. In some other countries, do you see any army or police officer when they are doing election, some of them even go to offices, they just go to polling units to cast their votes because there is no desperation. It is kudos to them, but it is not yet Uhuru.

They also talked about direct primaries and some parties are saying the national assembly cannot tell them how to elect there candidates, what do you see to this?

I think it is a political party issue and that ought to be in the constitution. Political parties should be allowed to determine what mode of primaries they want to adopt.

People are talking about presidential candidates from the southern and the northern parts of the country and they are saying that the South Easterners have not really come up on this?

If we want to avoid more crisis in this country, power should shift to the South and it should go to the south east. In 1999, when it appeared that the South West had been cheated after the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief M.KO Abiola, but which was annulled by the military, the two major political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AD) chose Yorubas as candidates; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Olu False. They felt this was the right thing to do, it wasn’t that the Yorubas were more united, but they felt that since the Yorubas had been cheated then a Yoruba should be allowed to rule. They didn’t bring out one person and they chose Obasanjo. But every time they want to talk about the Ibos, they would say they are not united, who said so? If it is the turn of the Ibos, even if they come up with 10 candidates, Nigerians would then choose that person that they want. It is just that sense of justice that we want, but Nigeria is not where they do justice, they just keep making all manners of statements. They would say the Ibos are not united, even the Hausas that we think are homogenous, we see what happens when elections come and Nigerians would choose the person they want. Former vice president Atiku Abubakar contested against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and Nigerians chose Buhari. So, for the fact that Ibos come up with some candidates does not matter, they will choose one out of them all. Nigeria is not even a country, a place where there is no sense of justice is not a country.

Does it mean that if the Ibos are given the presidency, the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) will stop their agitations?

It is not about IPOB. What are they protesting against, who came up with the IPOB issue, it is President Muhammadu Buhari, when he came up with his 95% and 5% formula. People are totally disoriented with the whole system, you have almost all the security agencies in one region, if you want to register a company now they will not register you once you are Ibo, they would say you belong to Nnamdi Kanu. How can you be happy in such an environment, which is what IPOB is fighting against. But I don’t believe in that, I have always said that we are better off as one Nigeria rather than separating. Nigeria is better off as a country, where there is justice and equity. As long as there is no justice and equity, Nigeria would remain in crisis. I believe that Nigeria is better off as a country, I have said it that I don’t believe in the ideology of separation or killing one another all because we want to go. I believe that there must be peace, I don’t want one ethnic group to think that it is better than another. Nigeria should be one and the resources should go round and everyone should be happy.

There are fears that the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State might be marred by violence based on what is happening, how can this prevented?

I don’t know what you mean by violence, are there not more violence in the north than what you are talking about. There are issues, but go and find out and you will see that it is politicians that are causing all those things. But I tell you, there was terrorism in the north and there were elections there, so why this so much noise about what goes on in Anambra State. Election would hold in the state, but the state must be responsible enough to provide adequate security.

