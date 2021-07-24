E-transmission of results: Edo PDP condemns APC Senators for standing against people’s wish

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State yesterday expressed serious disappointment in APC Senators who voted against transmission of election results electronically, the party also chided the Senator representing Edo North, Francis Asekhame Alimikhena for supporting what it tagged “abridgment of the democratic choice of Nigerians” by voting against electronic transmission of election results on the floor of the Senate.

The party, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi and made available to journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital described Alimikhena’s behaviour as treacherous, saying that it has exposed him as someone that was not only self-centred, but had completely lost touch with the people he is representing.

The party however commended Senator Matthew Urhoghide and Senator Clifford Ordia, the PDP Senators representing Edo South and Edo Central Senatorial Districts respectively, describing their alignment with other PDP Senators as true representation of Edo values and aspirations, saying “their contribution to debates and prescription for a better Nigeria is acknowledged and taken note of.”

