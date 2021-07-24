News

E-transmission of results: Edo PDP condemns APC Senators for standing against people’s wish

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State yesterday expressed serious disappointment in APC Senators who voted against transmission of election results electronically, the party also chided the Senator representing Edo North, Francis Asekhame Alimikhena for supporting what it tagged “abridgment of the democratic choice of Nigerians” by voting against electronic transmission of election results on the floor of the Senate.

The party, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi and made available to journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital described Alimikhena’s behaviour as treacherous, saying that it has exposed him as someone that was not only self-centred, but had completely lost touch with the people he is representing.

The party however commended Senator Matthew Urhoghide and Senator Clifford Ordia, the PDP Senators representing Edo South and Edo Central Senatorial Districts respectively, describing their alignment with other PDP Senators as true representation of Edo values and aspirations, saying “their contribution to debates and prescription for a better Nigeria is acknowledged and taken note of.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Day Chief of Naval Staff visited CNC Yenagoa amid security threats

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Since its establishment in 2012, the Central Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy has not relented in carrying out its operational mandate of curbing oil theft, pipeline vandalism, oil bunkering and sea piracy. The command has helped in curtailing all forms of maritime crimes in the Niger Delta region. From inception, the command has been […]
News

A’Ibom govt to FRSC: Lay emphasis on safe driving culture

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has tasked the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to pay premium attention to educating road users on safe driving culture through a robust driving orientation and licensing in place of punitive measures. This was as the government said that the regular approach by the FRSC had continued to pitch the officers […]
News Top Stories

SWAT operatives to undergo toxicology tests

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of measures to insulate the newlye s t abl ished Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit from avoidable pitfalls, officers and personnel of the tactical squad will be subjected to medical and toxicology examination. Besides, the personnel are to be guided by high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica