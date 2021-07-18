E-transmission: We can upload from any part of Nigeria –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said that it has the capacity to transmit election results from any part of the country. National Chairman, and Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye made this known Saturday while speaking on a television programme, also said the Commission’s position was clear.

He said: We have uploaded results from very remote areas, even from areas where you have to use human carriers to access.

“So, we have made our own position very clear, that we have the capacity and we have the will to deepen the use of technology in the electoral process.

“But our powers are given by the constitution and the law, and we will continue to remain within the ambit and confines of the power granted to the commission by the constitution and the law.

” The National Assembly (NASS) during the plenary had shut down the section of the Electoral Law where the INEC had sought to transmit results of election via electronic transmission saying that there is no good internet coverage in most parts of the country

