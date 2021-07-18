News

E-transmission: We can upload from any part of Nigeria –INEC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said that it has the capacity to transmit election results from any part of the country. National Chairman, and Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye made this known Saturday while speaking on a television programme, also said the Commission’s position was clear.

 

He said: We have uploaded results from very remote areas, even from areas where you have to use human carriers to access.

 

“So, we have made our own position very clear, that we have the capacity and we have the will to deepen the use of technology in the electoral process.

 

“But our powers are given by the constitution and the law, and we will continue to remain within the ambit and confines of the power granted to the commission by the constitution and the law.

 

” The National Assembly (NASS) during the plenary had shut down the section of the Electoral Law where the INEC had sought to transmit results of election via electronic transmission saying that there is no good internet coverage in most parts of the country

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

I I’m yet to receive one Naira from FG to fight Covid-19, says Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  …announces guidelines on conducting burials, weddings     Governor Udom Emmanuel has stated that Akwa Ibom State Government has not received any financial assistance from federal government in the fight against Covid-19.     The governor, who made this known during a routine media chat to update citizens on efforts of state government in […]
News

Anambra 2021: Monarchs back South to produce next governor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As political parties prepare for the governorship elections in Anambra State in 2021 the Council of Anambra North Council of Traditional Rulers has declared support for Anambra South Senatorial Zone to produce the next governor of the state. In a communiqué released after their meeting in Nteje at the weekend and signed by the Chairman […]
News

ICC, AI, others plot to prolong war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria — CNM

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Criminal Court, Amnesty International and their cohorts plan to prolong the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has said.  The coalition’s position trails the criminal court’s allegation of crimes against humanity and war crimes levelled on the Armed Forces of Nigeria.  According to the CNM, the ICC’s claims discrediting the noble […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica