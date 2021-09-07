News Top Stories

e-transmission: We’re at crossroads – INEC laments

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is at a crossroad over the electronic transmission of election results in Anambra governorship and other subsequent elections.

 

The National Assembly has refused to pass the electronic transmission of election results in the on-going amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act, leaving the decision to INEC and the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC). INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly meeting with leaders of political parties on yesterday, said the deployment of appropriate technology is crucial and desirable in the conduct of elections.

 

According to Prof. Yakubu, the Commission has been continuously innovating on how to strengthen the credibility of voter accreditation and result management during elections in Nigeria, adding that uploading of polling unit results in real-time on election day is one of them.

 

He noted that technology advances with the passage of time, stating that INEC “must keep pace with the ever- changing world of global information and communication technology.

 

“We are at one such crossroad at the moment.” Prof. Yakubu stated that as part of measures to strengthen Smart Card Reader (SCR) for authentication of fingerprints of voters and z-pad used to upload polling unit results to the IReV portal during elections, the Commission plans to introduce Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

 

This technology, Prof. Yakubu disclosed, will be used for fingerprint authentication during accreditation and where it fails for facial authentication.

 

“We believe that this multi-layer process will eliminate the possibility of voting by identity theft using another person’s PVC (permanent voter’s card).

 

“Where the voter fails both the fingerprint and facial authentication, he/she will not be allowed to vote. In other words, no electronic authentication, no voting,” he stated.

 

He expressed the confidence that the new machine would guarantee the credibility of voter authentication and transparent management of results during elections. Prof. Yakubu stated that the new device will be used during the Isoko South 1 State Assembly constituency by-election in Delta State, which holds this weekend. “The BVAS will now perform the functions of both the SCR and z-Pad in the byelection.

 

“Thereafter, it will be deployed in the Anambra governorship election in November,” he added. The INEC Chairman also decried the conflicting court orders by courts of coordinate jurisdiction and said they are hampering the activities of the Commission.

 

According to him, some of the decided cases are making the work of INEC  “Difficult and we have been crying out loud for a long time. “In particular, some preelection litigation relating to the nomination of candidates for elections were not determined until after the elections.

 

“Consequently, in some instances, political parties were declared winners without candidates to immediately receive the certificates of return on account of protracted and conflicting litigations or where courts rather than votes determine winners of elections.”

He also noted that the leadership crises in some political parties is making the regulatory responsibilities of the commission difficult, adding that: “It appears that in a number of electoral cases in Nigeria today, the settled law is now unsettled and the time-honoured principle of stare decisis does not seem to matter any longer.”

 

Prof. Yakubu appreciated the intervention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and promised to work with both the Bar and the Bench to defend the electoral process in the best interest of the democracy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Arrest of journalist: Group absolves Minister Of Any Blame, Gives Fresh Details

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, Centre for Peace, Transparency and Accountability (CPTA) has released fresh details about the arrest and detention of a journalist, which has been linked to the minister of state for power, Goddy Jeddy Agba. In a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, November 7 and signed by its Head of Media, Comrade Edwin Olorunfemi, […]
News

Deviant youths, street urchins defy curfew as security tightens in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

Security has been tightened in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital and other adjoining towns following hijack of the peaceful EndSARS protests by hoodlums, which led to jail breaks at two Correctional Centres and burning of police stations in the state. But, some deviant youths and street urchins yesterday defied the 24-hour curfew imposed […]
News

CBN disburses N44bn to deepen textile industry

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has put total disbursement advanced to the cotton, textile and garment sector value chain at over N44 billion. The sum covered between 2019 and 2020. Confirming the figure in Abuja on Tuesday during a meeting with stakeholders, the Governor, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said the funds and other interventions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica