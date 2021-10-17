News

E-Vote transfer, direct primaries ‘ll strengthen democracy –APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) Diaspora presidential hopeful, Dr Philip Idaewor has said that electronic transfer of votes and mandatory direct primaries for political parties will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy. He said the Nigerian Senate had taken bold and courageous step to safeguard the nation’s democracy.

 

Idaewor, Chairman of Forum of APC Diaspora Chairmen and Chairman, APC UK , made this known in a statement on Saturday, reacting to senate’s decision, expunging some clauses in the Electoral Act. The Senate on Tuesday rescinded its decision on some clauses in the Electoral Amendment Bill that was passed in July.

 

The senate amended clause 52 of the electoral act, to let the electoral umpire, INEC, determine the use of electronic voting and transfer of results.

 

The senate also amended clause 87 of the bill, to mandate political parties to hold only direct primaries for candidates seeking elective positions. Idaewor who lauded  senate for the move, said electronic voting would go a long way in checkmating rigging.

 

He said: “Often in past elections, there have been allegations of party agents and electoral officers being bribed to change election results. With this new development, it becomes difficult to manipulate results.”

 

He expressed delight on the mandatory direct primaries for political parties, noting that it would make the process of choosing candidates to represent parties more inclusive.

“Candidates, who sometimes emerge from consensus and delegates arrangements most times, do not represent the popular wishes of all members of the political parties.

“This will go a long way in ending god father politics or the unwholesome practice of imposition of candidates on the party and ensuring that the most popular aspirant clinches a party’s ticket.

“This is a good thing for political parties and the country as it may contribute to promoting peace and harmony during elections.”

