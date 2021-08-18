E-voting: Ekwunife risks recall as communities write senator

Senator Uche Ekwunife, who represents Anambra Central Senatorial District in the Senate, may be heading to a collision course with the people of the senatorial district if they press ahead with the planned demand for explanation following her absence at the recent e-voting debate at the National Assembly.

This was discussed prominently at the 10th Chief Emeka Anyoku Lecture held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka, the Anambra State capital. In his paper on “Leadership and Good Governance: The Challenges of Our Time,” the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsly Muoghalu said that if the governed fails to hold political leaders accountable, and even if Nigeria is restructured the nation may be heading for a doom. He, however, noted that leaders were duty bound to give account of their stewardship to the people, saying: “I agree absolutely that Nigeria has no future without restructuring, but that restructuring without accountability is itself an exercise in futility.“Let me give you an insight to what I mean; the Senator representing Anambra Central in the Senate, Senator Uche Ekwunife was alleged to be absent during the recent e-voting debate at the floor of the National Assembly.”

Like this: Like Loading...