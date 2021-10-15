News

e-Voting: Emulate Senate, follow path of honour –CAN tells Reps

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the House of Representatives to emulate the recent actions of the Senate and rescind its earlier decision which refused the use of electronic voting during elections. CAN, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola yesterday in Abuja, minced no words in commending the Senate for taking what was described as a “path of honour,” to amend the clause in the Electoral Act and allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), transfer and transmit election results electronically.

The statement reads: “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lauded the Senate for making a Uturn on its earlier position not to allow the use of electronic voting and transmission in the coming elections in the country. “The Senate has rescinded its decision on some clauses in the Electoral Amendment Bill that was passed in July, especially clause 52 which deals with the methods of voting and collation of results in an election.

“The Upper Chamber has amended the clause to let the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), determine the use of electronic voting and transfer of results. “We recall the uproar and the controversy that the July decision generated and we commend the leadership of the Senate for being sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

That is the beauty of democracy. The more the government does this, the better for our nation. “CAN calls on the House of Representatives to follow this path of honour by rescinding its own decision too and we also advise President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful by signing the amendment Bill to law as soon as he receives it. We however, call on the two chambers to let political parties decide how their candidates will emerge instead of imposing direct primaries on them. “We appeal to INEC, the Federal Government, the security agencies, political parties and the Non-Governmental Organisations to work together to ensure credible, free and fair polls in the country. The situation where courts decide those occupying our political offices is totally unacceptable, reprehensible and disheartening. If by now our democracy is still a baby, Nigeria would not be regarded as a serious country in the comity of nations.”

Our Reporters

News

Atiku vows to enhance IGR, reduce poverty in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

A former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in his drive to reduce poverty and improve the internally generated revenue (IGR) of Adamawa State, has concluded plans to invest $20 million in the state. With the arrangement on ground, Atiku said he had expanded his industrial investments in his home state with a new Woven Sacks Factory […]
News

Reps ask FG to repair all roads, bridges affected by rain nationwide

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to immediately mop up the necessary resources to commence emergency repairs on all the worst affected roads and bridges across the nation. It also mandated the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to present to the House Committee on Works, an action […]
News

Japan: Suga is voters’ favourite to succeed PM Abe – poll

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga is the voters’ favourite to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to a poll published by the daily Mainichi Shimbun on Thursday. About 44% of respondents, asked whom they would pick as Abe’s successor, said they would choose Suga, while 36% favoured former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Suga held […]

