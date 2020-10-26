‘E-voting has improved NBA electoral process’

Okigbo Philip Ikenna is an alumnus of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. Ikenna was called to Bar in 2012. He shares his law journey with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background

My name is Okigbo Philip Ikenna. I am from Ojoto town in Idemili South Local Government, Anambra State. I obtained a law degree from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2012.

How would you evaluate the electoral process of the Nigerian Bar Association since your call to Bar?

I think the electoral process of the NBA has improved as the use of Technology made it more effective, efficient and safe.

The election has three major steps: first is listing valid members, who are active in their various branches and have paid their practicing and branch dues etc.

The second is the verification. Now this is more interesting because it secures, scrutinizes aliens from infiltration. Now it poses more sense of security. I believe this verification process achieved 80% validation of lawyers eligible to vote because it involves imputing the Supreme Court number obtained when lawyers were called to Bar.

Also, lawyers are expected to submit a scanned or pictorial proof of their call to Bar certificate, as still part of the verification process.

All these may sound cumbersome and tiring at first, but the swift mode of technology which has been adapted, within the comfort of your homes or offices, eases the stress in a minute or two. And the last part is the voting process which last only for 24hours .

The Electoral Committee of the Nigeria Bar Association (ECNBA), notifies each voter with a link directing to vote. Interestingly, the App and voting process and the directory are selfexplanatory and easy to navigate.

What is your take on virtual proceedings adopted by the court?

Virtual proceedings in court have now become tangible as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic that ravaged the world.

The adoption of the virtual proceedings is a way-out and an enabling alternative for the judicial arm of government to remain active. Therefore, the emergence of the virtual hearings of cases is more or less amelioration and a positive step in the right direction.

Although there are so many controversies about the legality of this process, it isn’t far-fetched. Following the pandemic, the Federal government, through the NJC (National Judicial Council), set up guidelines for practice directions during this post-COVID- 19. Hon. Justice I.T. Muhammad, in a circular with ref.

No. NJC/CIR/HOC/ II/660 released the guidelines and urged the Heads of both the Federal and the State Courts to be guided by same in the formulation of their Rules, Directives and Guidelines.

According to the Committee in its report, “the guidelines do not replace or substitute the respective Rules of Court; they complement the Rules and make specific provisions that would guide justice administration for as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and possibly beyond.”

This gave rise to the emergence of virtual proceedings in courts as well as lots of consequent controversies.

As earlier mentioned about the controversy not being farfetched, as the provi sion of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Section 36(3)&4 provided that court proceedings in court, either civil or criminal, be held in public – that is the spirit summary of the combined subsections of the constitution.

However, two states of the Federation – Lagos and Ekiti State filed separate actions invoking the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to interpret the constitutionality of virtual proceedings in the two states and all over Nigeria.

On Tuesday, 14th July, 2020, the Supreme Court in its verdict, ruled that conducting virtual proceedings in courts in Nigeria is not unconstitutional. Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour (CFR), JSC advised the two states to patiently await the bill on the amendment of the Constitution pending at the National Assembly.

How would you look at the procedure for judges’ appointment?

Appointment of judges in Nigeria is made by the President as it relates to Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Federal High Court, High Court of the FCT, Kami of the Sharia Court of Appeal. While High Courts of various states, Magistrate’s Courts are appointed by the state governors. But all are subject to the recommendation from the NJC.

These are constitutional provisions. Seemingly, this may be transparent procedure but practically, it is not yielding transparent results.

Calls have been made by some legal practitioners for urgent constitutional reforms of the NJC by removing all serving and retired judges from the Council to avoid nepotism while some prefer the appointment of judges to be made by National Assembly and the state Assembly respectively upon recommendation of the NJC or both ways.

This is because it entrenches privatisation of the judiciary by making it a family institution for the rich, influential and political affiliates. I am strongly of the support that both the NJC and the judges’ appointments be changed and then handed over to the National Assembly and the s tate House of Assembly respectively.

The Correctional Service Act was signed into law in August 2019 with the objective of focusing on reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders. Would you say this Act has achieved its objective in the last one year?

Well, let me start by explaining briefly about the new amendment. The Nigerian Correctional Services Bill was signed into law on 14th August, 2019 and repeals the Prison Act, Cap P29, Laws of the Federation, 2004. It enacts a Nigerian Correctional Services Act to address issues that were not covered under the repealed Act and improve on prison administration.

The Act contains several progressive provisions as it moves from the perception of prisons being a center for retribution to a “correctional” facility with a focus on reformation, rehabilitation, reintegration and better treatment of prisoners.

For instance, it makes provision for the medical, psychological, spiritual and counseling services of offenders and the deployment of educational and vocational skills training programs that can improve their human capacity.

One of its notable additions is Section 34 which focuses on female inmates and their needs. Section 34(1) mandates separate female institutions for female inmate in every state.

Although, not every state in the federation has a prison, the facilities which house female inmates are separate from the male facilities. Subsection 2 mandates the provision of necessary facilities to address the special needs of female inmates such as medical and nutritional needs of female inmates.

This includes the needs of pregnant women, nursing mothers and babies in custody. This also includes the provision of a crèche in every female custodial center for the wellbeing of babies in custody with their mothers and for prenatal, antenatal health care and sanitary provisions for female inmates.

This provision acknowledges the role of the mother in the upbringing of their children. Inasmuch as the mother is being punished for her crime, in order to avoid double punishment, the child must be well taken care of and this is the reality that this section recognizes.

The future of the child must not be jeopardized by the mistakes of the mother.

These rights can now be enforced in court both as a violation of the Act and a violation of human rights as a whole. Although, one of the impediments of this might be the low funding for Nigerian prisons in general which may affect the ability of the system to provide these facilities.

It’s almost a year since this Act was signed into law by this administration, expectations is still very high and anticipation of better things to come, if enforced, for prison welfare. Interestingly, as we choose to hope, so do our fears heightened, bearing in mind the challenges of low funding that will thwart this progress.

Finally, one year is yet sudden for determining major changes but we can see the Bill is better. I believe patience is needed to see if the FG will increase funding to effect this change.

Like this: Like Loading...