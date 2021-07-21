News

E-voting: Lawmaker tasks NCC on 2027 elections

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A member of House of Representatives from Ekiti State, Femi Bamisile, has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on stringent efforts in ensuring vibrant spread of telecommunication networks across the country for effectiveness of electronic voting in the 2027 general elections.

Bamisile, who is the Chairman, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) stated e-voting is now a global trend to which Nigeria must also subscribe, he however alerted the interest of Democracy would be affected while over 37 million Nigerians disenfranchised if electronic voting is adopted in the next 2023 election.

The lawmaker representing Gbonyin/Emure/ Ekiti East Federal constituency of Ekiti State, spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti, while distributing free petrol to 1,000 commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders in the state capital. Bamisile said: “Technology is now being adopted for free, fair and credible polls and Nigeria must move with the tide of civilisation. “It is the best option for Nigeria, but a situation where only 50 percent of our voting population have access to network makes it impracticable now. About 37m of our voting population will be shut out of the electoral system.”

Our Reporters

