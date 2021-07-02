E-voting’ll enable journalists, policemen on election duties to vote – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated the need for the National Assembly to expedite action on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill in the interest of the Nigerian electorate. The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof. Francis Ezeonu made reference to the Bill while briefing newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital on the roll-out of the Commission’s online registration portal for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

While answering questions on what INEC is doing to ensure that journalists on election duties are able to vote during elections, Ezeonu noted that apart from journalists, security and INEC officials on election duties do not vote on elections. He stated that it had become a major concern for many as we may not be able to say that the election and its outcome was a true reflection of the will of the generality of the people if thousands of journalists, policemen, and INEC officials were unable to vote on election day because they are assigned to election duties outside their voting points.

The REC said: “This is actually why INEC, as an institution, has been pushing for electoral reforms and the passage of the Electoral Act (Amendment Bill), which is still pending at the National Assembly. If this Bill is passed, we can effectively incorporate electronic voting into our electoral system and it will make it easy for everyone to vote irrespective of the election duties.

Like this: Like Loading...