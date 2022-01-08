EAC scribe tasks Africa on tourism, develops post-COVID-19 recovery strategies

As the spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant forces fresh border closures across the world, the Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC), Dr. Peter Mathuki, said Africa must redefine its tourism as it sets a post-COVID-19 recovery strategy. According to a report by Eturbonews.com,Mathuki in his New Year statement said that it is about time that Africa started to interrogate the effectiveness of travel restrictions by weighing their disruptive social and economic impacts.

“The African Union has taken steps to make open skies a reality through the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) created to expedite the full implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision,” Mathuki said. The EAC secretary general said that once under full operation, greater African connectivity will reduce air travel time and costs, catalyzing intra-continental trade and tourism growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted African societies and economies, and it continues to reshape the world with the emergence of new variants. The crisis has tipped the scales for the tourism sector in the East African region, which pre-pandemic, contributed significantly to the bloc’s economic growth.

In 2019, the tourism sector had contributed an average of 8.1 percent to the gross domestic product of East African Community (EAC) partner states and brought about an average increase of 17.2 percent to total exports. “Tourism plays a catalytic role in the broader economy through direct revenues for airlines, travel agents, hotels, shops, restaurants, and other tourist facilities,” he said. Tourism also contributes to indirect economic impact through induced spending in agricultural produce, manufactured goods, transportation, entertainment, and handicraft, he added.

Travel restrictions to curb the pandemic saw EAC partner states lose 92 per cent of revenues in tourism. Arrivals dropped from approximately seven million in 2019 to 2.25 million in 2020 as indicated in the Sixth EAC Development Strategy. Recent studies suggest that reducing community transmission rates could be more effective in containing the spread of the virus than border closures, he said.

To trigger travel demand and keep global borders open, African governments must ensure equitable access to vaccines, coordinate international travel procedures, and embrace technology to authenticate test and vaccination certificates. Like the rest of the world, the resumption of travel and tourism in Africa will depend largely on a coordinated response among countries regarding travel restrictions, harmonized safety and hygiene protocols, and effective communication to help restore consumer confidence. “We must, however, appreciate that the current global health concerns and barriers to travel may take time to wane. As such, the continent must self-reflect, and promote domestic and intra-continental tourism for a more sustainable recovery,” Mathuki said.

