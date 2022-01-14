Eagle Search Services, others to provide welfare scheme for Nigerians

Eagle Search Services Nigeria Limited in partnership with Nem and Cornerstone Insurance has pledged to provide social welfare schemes to Nigerians. The scheme, according to the group, is designed to provide medical relief to the populace in the event of suffering domestic accidents, accidents at work, vehicular accidents, temporary or permanent disability and death resulting from accidents.

It added that the expansion of the insurance services would further boost economic security, create employment and develop new asset pools that can be invested in other ways to support economic development, and reduce high death rates. Managing Director of Eagle Search Services, Olu Bamidele Ajanaku, stressed the need for people, especially those at the informal sector and those at the lower rungs of the ladder, to have access to medical care through the scheme. He said: “With the enlargement of our activities to include provision of minimal medical assistance via our foundation, Eagle Search and Rescue Foundation, our partners, the Association of Nigeria Private Medical Practitioners member hospitals, would have their hands full and this will definitely be a mutually beneficial relationship to all stakeholders.”

