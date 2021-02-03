Eagles’ absence at CHAN and domestic league

Earlier in the New Year, the African Nations Championship for home-based players started in Cameroon and Nigeria was absent from the list of 16 finalists. We recall Nigeria also failed to qualify for the first two editions in 2009 and 2011. Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Mali, Burkina Faso, DR Congo, Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, Guinea, Namibia, Niger, Tanzania, Togo, Libya, Morocco and Zambia qualified for the competition. Togo edged Nigeria out in the qualifiers.

The homebased Eagles lost first leg 4-1 in Togo before winning 2-0 at the Agege Stadium, thus the Eagles B team crashed out 4-3 on aggregates. Down the memory lane, we recall that in 2014, Nigeria finished third in South Africa and in 2016, the country failed to progress from the group stage in Rwanda after losing the last group game 1-0 to Guinea. The country got to the final in 2018, losing to hosts, Morocco, in the final Also in 2014 CHAN, Ejike Uzoenyi was voted the best player of the tournament.

He went ahead to make it to the World Cup in Brazil with the Super Eagles. Others who were in the 2014 team were Dele Alampasu, Shehu Abdulahi, Kunle Odunlami, Gbolahan Salami, Azubuike Egwuekwe.

At Rwanda 2016, striker Chisom Chikatara of Abia Warriors emerged highest scorer in the competition with four goals. He recorded a hat-trick in the 4-1 victory over Niger in the first game and one goal in 1-1 draw against Tunisia in the second game. Ezekiel Bassey who at one time signed for Barcelona was part of the 2016 team.

We bemoan the inability of the Eagles Team B to take part in this year’s CHAN event because it is a competition we should be winning and if not be constant participants until we are able to win the first time. We believe the current situation has given Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, the justification to further neglect the domestic league players but we also admit the system has a big fault. The domestic league has no calendar. The league starts anytime the organisers, League Management Company (LMC), deems fit.

This has been the case even before the challenges of COVID-19 on the entire world. The inconsistencies in the organisation of the domestic league are also having a huge effect on the continental representatives every year. Plateau United and Enyimba, representatives of Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, crashed out early without making it to the group stage. This was largely because while leagues in other countries are running, Nigerian league will be on break.

In some cases, continental teams resume even with the league on break. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the LMC will have to double their efforts and bring out a template to help improve the domestic league, make it attractive and rewarding for the players and coaches. We hereby charge the home-based players to up their game in the domestic league and continental games. They should be focused on how best to make a statement with every opportunity they have to showcase their talents.

No doubt, the best yardstick to measure the standard of sports in a country is to evaluate the development going on at schools and grassroots level. Only last week, the Athletic Federation of Nigeria announced that the All Comers event will be staged in Akure, Ondo State. This is a way of starting the calendar year from the grassroots and looking at the prospective athletes who could join the elite ones in the nearest future. Interestingly, plans are also at an advanced stage to organise the National Principals’ Cup football competition for all secondary schools in the country.

The ministry of sports in collaboration with a firm is planning big to make the event entertaining. There are also plans to stage the Higher Institution Football League involving all tertiary schools in the country. The National Sports Festival and the Youth Games are also being planned to come up depending on the approval of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

With a good template for development and catch them young initiative, we believe football coaches especially in the Nigeria Professional Football League should feast on national competitions to boost the strength of their teams or to inject fresh blood that could grow with their teams. If the system works well with these competitions just as we have them in the past, the NPFL will enjoy supply of raw talents on a regular basis.

The inclusion of home-based players in the senior national team has always been a big issue. Eagles Manager, Rohr, has been heavily criticised for not bringing in players from the domestic league into the Super Eagles.

People have different views about this especially because almost 90 per cent of players invited for the last international match against Sierra Leone came from abroad. We make bold to say the absence of Nigeria in Cameroon is a massive setback for the domestic league players who need a template to showcase their talents to the world. It is important to create an enabling environment for the NPFL stars to flourish.

