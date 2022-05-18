Eagles’ AFCON ouster almost ruined my season – Aribo

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has revealed how Rangers’ Dutch coach, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, helped him snap out of the poor form that almost ruined his season following Nigeria’s disappointing round of 16 exit at the last African Cup of Nations. Aribo struggled for form and consistency after he returned from AFCON, a situation that got many Gers faithful worried. He said he couldn’t really cope with his feeling following Nigeria’s shock 1-0 loss in the second round after they had dominated the group stage. Aribo said Bronckhorst’s experience was important to how he recovered from the disappointment as it was in his head. “There was disappointment at [Nigeria] not going as far as I felt we could have done because we had a good group stage. There was a bit in my feelings and it showed in my form, ” he said. “I had to put it behind me and had a chat with the manager. He said he’d been there, he’d been in about five semi-final losses and that’s a hard thing to endure. He really helped me get back. “It’s always good to have a manager who has been there and done it. Everyone can go through their own things personally, but a manager with that kind of experience knows how to be and what buttons to push, ” Aribo told Scotsman
