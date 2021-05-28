Eagles angry with NFF over outstanding bonuses

Federation owed Rohr six months salary

Super Eagles regulars are not happy with the attitude of the Nigeria Football Federation over unpaid bonuses and allowances since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON finals. Unless something is done urgently, the situation may affect the morale of the players in the oncoming World Cup qualifiers beginning in September our source disclosed. Although the NFF President Amaju Pinnick said all unpaid bonuses and allowance of players and staff of Nigeria Super Eagles, had been cleared, our source disclosed that the team is still being owed since 2019.

Pinnick said the NFF was going through financial difficulty but despite that, it has paid the players. But our source maintained that the team and the entire coaching crew were still being owed. The national team coach Gernot Rohr has not been paid by the NFF)for six months, while goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu is demanding over 17 months in salary. Despite the ongoing issues over money, the NFF has organised for the Super Eagles to play five-time African champions Cameroon in Vienna, Austria on 4 June before facing Mexico a month later in Los Angeles, USA.

It was the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari that saved a boycott over unpaid allowances at the last 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt. “The skipper of the team, Ahmed Musa had to speak to the players, asking them to show some understanding after which the team agreed to train,” a source said.

