Eagles are not favourites for AFCON trophy – Okoye

Nigeria’s Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has said they are not the favourites to win the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

 

The competition which commenced at the weekend has Algeria as defending champions, last edition runners up Senegal, host Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco among the title contenders tipped by the bookmakers.

 

While speaking from the team camp in Cameroon, Okoye said even though Eagles are not among the favourites, winning the tournament remained Nigeria’s ultimate goal.

 

“We are not one of the big favorites, but we want to make our country proud. Winning the tournament: that is our goal”, he said. Meanwhile, Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has identified the team’s lapses before their Group D match with Egypt on Tuesday.

 

Speaking after the Eagles defeated Cameroonian club, Coton Sport in a practice match on Friday, coach Eguavoen who said he was impressed with the attitude and play of the team, however iden  tified areas the team and technical crew will work on assiduously before the encounter.

 

When asked about his assessment of the team’s performance after the 2-0 victory, Eguavoen said it was impressive. “It was impressive.

 

We played two sets of game. First game was eleven players, second half another set of eleven players just to see how they can fair with the weather condition. “I am very impressed with the ball possession and movement. Winning this game is a very good thing for us.

 

The first set of players did very well, it is very difficult to compare both. We missed a lot of chances. “We missed a lot of chances and scored only one goal.

 

But as we know, it was a practice match and nobody wants to see goals because we are trying to play safe a little bit. However, we are impressed with everybody that came in,” he said.

 

On the ability of the players to implement his tactics in the match, Eguavoen said they did very well but bemoaned lack of many players in the box when the team is marauding. “Yes, we did but at some points we were slow. In front of goals, we are few.

 

That is what we need to work on “Crosses are coming well, ball possession is good, playing to the side which is our strength is very good. But arriving in the box with fewer players is not so good.

 

That is what we have to work on in the few days,” he said. Nigeria will take on Egypt in Group D match on Tuesday at the Stade Omnisport de Garoua by 4pm.

 

