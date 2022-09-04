Eagles B out of 2023 CHAN

Gh a n a again o n Saturday maintained their superiority against Nigeria at the national level after overcoming the Super Eagles B team in the qualifiers for the 2023 7th African Nations Championship finals.

Ghana won the first leg in Cape Coast 2-0 courtesy of a penalty kick award early in the second half and a late goal scored on the counter, and opted for a contain-andcounter strategy in Nigeria’s administrative capital.

The plan worked for large swathes of an encounter dominated by the Eagles B, but two well-taken second half goals by Muhammed Zulkifilu and Chijioke Akuneto drew the fixture level and meant the lottery of penalties would decide the winner.

Substitute Morice Chukwu crashed his kick, Nigeria’s third, against the crossbar in the shootout to hand Ghana the ticket to be at next year’s CHAN Championship finals.

He was the only one who failed to score from the spot as Ghana won 5-4. Nigeria created a hatful of chances in a ferocious first half, but Babatunde Bello’s long-range shots either failed to find target or were punched away by goalkeeper Ibrahim Danladi, and free headers presented to Valentine Odoh and Zulkifilu were wasted.

The introduction of Akuneto in the second half brought more urgency to Nigeria’s game, and the Eagles B shot ahead in the 77th minute after Zulkifilu connected home gloriously from a pull-out

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...