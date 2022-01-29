Eagles’ Black Stars challenge after AFCON ouster

After the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon, Nigeria emerged the best team as the Eagles were the only side with three wins in three games but it was shocking when the team, winners of Group D, fell to the third place team of Group F, Tunisia. Credit goes to the North Africans for their tactical discipline and overall approach to the last 16 game which saw Nigeria lacking bite and unable to create chances upfront. Interim coach Austin Eguavoen who was voted best coach of the first round made mistakes in the tie against the Carthage Eagles.

He admitted that he should have brought in Chidera Ejuke at crunch time to unlock the resilient Tunisian defence. Semi Ajayi who was very exceptional against Guinea Bissau should have been in the starting line-up but Eguavoen kept fate with Kenneth Omeruo. And when the encounter became tough, the changes made by the former international were horrible. The removal of Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanacho was not good when the Eagles were chasing the game. If Awoniyi was to go out, Iheanacho who is the most creative in the team should have been retained. Ahmed Musa was also introduced when Ejuke and Henry Onyekuru were on the bench. Overall, it was a bad day in the office for the Eagles as Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze were effectively caged.

Rather than switching position or changing formation, Eguavoen and the players themselves could not salvage the situation. Eagles recorded only one shot on target in the entire match. The lesson learnt is that if the wing play is not working, there should be flexibility and dynamism to switch formations.

It was a sad exit for the team which many already tipped to go all the way and win the fourth AFCON title for Nigeria. It was not to be. The distractions that followed the exploits of the team after the impressive group phase were also not good during a competition. Phone calls and cash promises at a time the team was yet to reach anywhere were not good. Meanwhile, during the AFCON, the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup playoffs was held. Nigeria was drawn against Ghana in the decisive home and away ties slated to take place between March 24th and 29th.

For a Ghanaian team that crashed out in the first round of AFCON, the playoff tie will be taken seriously just as Nigeria will also seek solace in grabbing the ticket after the disappointing ouster in the last 16 stage. Nigeria versus Ghana has always been a big fixture on the continent and so the home and away games will be explosive. It will be survival of the fittest especially because every country wants to be in Qatar. The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that the Eagles have new handler in Jose Peseiro who is yet to assume duty officially. According to the NFF, the Portuguese will be leading the Eagles to the playoff tie.

That was the plan before the AFCON because Eguavon’s role was a stop-gap arrangement. However, after the performances of the team in Cameroon, it is obvious that Eguavoen who led the team to play four quality games within two weeks deserves to at least handle the Ghana game. It will be risky to allow a new coach handle the team in such a decisive fixture. Yes, Eguavoen has a job in the federation’s office but clearly, he is the best man to take charge of the Eagles for the playoff against Ghana.

Nigeria have what it takes to win the ticket because payers like Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo and Odion Ighalo who were unable to make the team to Cameroon will now fortify the team against Ghana to fight for the Qatar slot. At a time like this, Nigerians will only forget the AFCON disappointment if the NFF chieftains put on their thinking caps to ensure Eagles win the ticket to the World Cup taking place in November. It is the only way to truly say sorry to the teeming fans of the game who were expecting the AFCON trophy in Nigeria after a bright start in Cameroon. Ghana must be beaten, no excuses!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...