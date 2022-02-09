Sports

Eagles, Black Stars to clash in Abuja March 27

Posted on

Nigeria and Ghana will face off in a pitched battle at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, 27th March in what is the final leg of a potentially –explosive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off round.

 

The Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday confirmed the date of the reverse leg to the Confederation of African Football, with the Ghana Football Association now to confirm whether the first leg inside the Cape Coast Stadium will be on Wednesday  23rd March or Thursday, 24th March.

 

The final leg encounter will be the 59th clash at senior level between both West African giants in a chequered 71 –year rivalry, and will also be the first game involving the Super Eagles at the country’s premium sporting arena since the Eagles defeated Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane 3-1 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on 15th October 2014.

 

Nigeria reached the play-off round after topping a qualifying pool that included Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic while Ghana emerged from the section that had South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

