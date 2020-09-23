Sports

Eagles’ call up excites goalkeeper Yakubu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

SKF iClinic Sered goalkeeper Mathew Yakubu has expressed his delight with his first call-up to the Nigeria national team. The 21-year-old is one of the three shot-stoppers invited by Super Ea gles coach Gernot Rohr for their friendlies against Ivory Coast and Tunisia.

 

The three-time African champions are scheduled to take on the Elephants on October 8 before facing the Carthage Eagles four days later. “It’s a thing of joy to me, it really shows that I’m really working hard and things are going well,” Yakubu told Brila FM. “

 

So I will continue to do my best when I go to the camp, work together to achieve the goal and aim [of the country].”

 

Besides Yakubu, Ventspils’ Dele Alampasu and Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye are the other goalkeepers invited for the friendlies. South Africa-based shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi is currently Super Eagles first-choice while APOEL FC’s Francis Uzoho and Enyimba’s Ikechukwu Ezenwa have also been regulars in the team.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Newly promoted La Liga side, Huesca, want Omeruo

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo may not go down to the Segunda division with his Spanish side Leganes as lower league winners SD Huesca plan to capture the centre back as they campaign in the La Liga next term. Leganes got relegated from LA Liga last term but Omeruo proved his worth to attract interest […]
Sports

Bellerin at Arsenal crossroads as PSG prepare transfer bid for Gunners star

Posted on Author Reporter

  Of all the Arsenal squad there are few, perhaps none, whose connection with the squad is as deep as that of Hector Bellerin. Among first team players only Mesut Ozil and Emiliano Martinez are longer serving. Only the former has made more appearances. Whilst Ozil has been ostracised Bellerin has grown in prominence since signing […]
Sports

Rivers govt approves rehabilitation of Amiesimaka Stadium

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the total re-grassing and rehabilitation of the Mainbowl football pitch and the two training pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex.   The stadium has hosted several local, continental and international matches in the past, but the mainbowl football pitch had been undulating and thus needed an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: