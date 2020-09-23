Eagles’ call up excites goalkeeper Yakubu

SKF iClinic Sered goalkeeper Mathew Yakubu has expressed his delight with his first call-up to the Nigeria national team. The 21-year-old is one of the three shot-stoppers invited by Super Ea gles coach Gernot Rohr for their friendlies against Ivory Coast and Tunisia.

The three-time African champions are scheduled to take on the Elephants on October 8 before facing the Carthage Eagles four days later. “It’s a thing of joy to me, it really shows that I’m really working hard and things are going well,” Yakubu told Brila FM. “

So I will continue to do my best when I go to the camp, work together to achieve the goal and aim [of the country].”

Besides Yakubu, Ventspils’ Dele Alampasu and Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye are the other goalkeepers invited for the friendlies. South Africa-based shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi is currently Super Eagles first-choice while APOEL FC’s Francis Uzoho and Enyimba’s Ikechukwu Ezenwa have also been regulars in the team.

