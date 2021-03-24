Sports

Eagles’ call-up shocked me, Musa confesses

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has admitted that he was surprised to get an invitation for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

 

The Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr came under criticism for inviting Musa who has been without a club since October 2019 for the two matches, especially as he overlooked players who were in hot form including Paul Onuachu.

 

The former Leicester City striker admitted he wasn’t expecting to be called up for the two continental engagements because of his club-less status but he is duty-bound to honour the invitation.

 

“Sincerely speaking, I wasn’t expecting the invitation. I had ruled myself out because I wasn’t playing and I felt some other players could be considered ahead of me.

 

However, the invite came and there is no way I am going to turn my back against my country. The coach knows why he has invited me and my duty is to make sure I play my part very well,” he said.

 

The Eagles need just a draw to book their place in the Cameroon 2020 AFCON but Musa insisted that the team would not go for just a point in Port Novo. “Although just a draw will be enough for us, we are not going to play as if we are looking for one point. Football in Africa is tough, you can’t go into such a match looking to play a draw; we have to go all out and win the match.

We want to enjoy our game in Lagos next week, the more reason why we have to make sure we get the result in Benin Republic this weekend,” he added.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the team could be travelling on the high sea for the faceoff with Benin Republic, sparking fears among fans that are worried about the players’ safety.

 

However, Musa insisted that squad’s travelling arrangements were yet to be communicated to them and it would be pre-emptive to rely on what is reported in the media.

 

“As at today and as the captain of this team, I can say that the NFF has not informed us that we are going to travel to Benin by sea.

 

However, it is not our responsibility to determine our travelling arrangement; the important thing is for the federation to make everything easy for us in terms of making us comfortable and I think they are going to do that,” he added

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Aussie Open: Pliskova points to ring rust as Czech exits in third round

Posted on Author Reporter

    Karolina Pliskova said she never got into her comfort zone on Saturday as the sixth seed exited the Australian Open following a 7-5 7-5 third-round defeat by Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova at Rod Laver Arena. Pliskova’s frustrations boiled over in the first set as she received a code violation for racket abuse and […]
Sports

Former Eagles defender, Babalade, dies at 48

Posted on Author Reporter

  A pall of darkness has again fallen on Nigerian sports circle as a former Super Eagles defender and one-time player of both Stionery Stores and Shooting Stars, Ajibade Babalade died on Friday. According to information gathered, the ace defender passed on after suffering cardiac arrest. He was aged 48. His death came as he […]
Sports

EPL: Fulham win as Liverpool lose sixth straight home game

Posted on Author Reporter

*Strugglers West Brom, Newcastle share goalless draw Liverpool’s incredible slide continued with a sixth successive Premier League home defeat as Fulham secured a crucial win to give their survival hopes a huge boost. Mario Lemina’s goal on the stroke of half-time, after the Gabon midfielder had dispossessed Mohamed Salah, gave the visitors a deserved win […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica