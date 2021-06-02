Eagles’ camp comes alive as Ndidi, Iheanacho, 15 others arrive Austria

Super Eagles camp in Austria is bubbling with the arrival of about 17 players that included Leicester City players Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi yesterday. According to the media officer of the team, Babafemi Raji, Watford FC defender William Troost-Ekong was the early bird to arrive at the team camp in Austria ahead of Friday friendly against Cameroon. Troost-Ekong who is the team assistant captain arrived in Austria on Monday before he was joined by other players. Others in camp are goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, John Noble, Maduka Okoye, and Alex Iwobi, Shehu Abdullahi, Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Oghenekaro Etebo, and Anayo Iwuala. Also already in camp are new invitees Valentine Ozonwafor, Abraham Marcus, Terrem Moffi, Peter Olayinka, and former Golden Eaglets captain Samson Tijani. Following recent injury worries, nine players have been ruled out of the game against the Indomitable Lions. Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr confirmed that Simy Nwankwo, Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina, Kevin Akpoguma, Zaidi Sanusi, Semi Ajayi, and Tyronne Ebuehi will not be available for the game due to injury. They are expected to be joined by the home-based players including skipper Ahmed Musa and a host of others in Vienna, Austria.

