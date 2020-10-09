Eagles’ camp excites Dessers, Akpoguma

Two new invitees, Cyriel Dessers and Kevin Akpoguma have expressed delight to be in the current Super Eagles camp preparing for back-to-back friendly games in Austria. Racing Genk striker, l Dessers is eager to make his first outing in a Super Eagles shirt, insisting it’s a dream to be a part of the Nigerian squad facing Algeria today in Austria.

Dessers burst into the public consciousness last season when he emerged as the Eredivisie’s top scorer despite playing for unfancied Heracles Almelo. Born in Belgian to a Nigerian mother, the former Utrecht ace made public his desire to star for the African giants instead of his country of birth.

“I’m really happy to be here, my first call-up for the Super Eagles, it’s a dream that comes true. “I can’t wait to be on the pitch, play the games, to meet you, the fans, and I hope to see you soon.”

Dessers has no international caps at the youth level for his country of birth, Belgium. Akpoguma, a former German youth international is also pleased with the warm reception offered him in the Super Eagles camp. He has expressed his delight at being a part of the Nigerian side preparing to face Algeria on Friday. Akpoguma has met with his new teammates, including the German-born duo of Maduka Okoye and Leon Balogun, and he already feels at home.

“It’s a great experience at the moment here to be with the guys. Everyone is very happy and nice. We are looking forward to the two friendly games we have now in this window, Algeria and Tunisia, and then we are preparing for the qualification in November, so I am very excited to be here.”

Like this: Like Loading...