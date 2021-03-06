Sports

Eagles can cope with pressure of Lagos Fans –Adepoju

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ex Super Eagles Mutiu Adepoju has hailed the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation to bring the Super Eagles back to Lagos after 20 years. The Super Eagles are scheduled to play their last 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Likuena of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium later this month.

Lagos last hosted a competitive game with the team 20 years ago, when they beat Zambia 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on January 13, 2001, at the National Stadium. In his r e a c – tion to the development, Adepoju who earned 48 caps for Nigeria applauded the decision and stated that Lagos is the home of Nigerian Football.

The former Real Sociedad midfielder also added that he’s confident the players will cope with pressure from Lagos fans. “Football is coming back home, irrespective of how difficult Lagos fans are. I’m sure the players can take and cope with the pressure of playing in Lagos. “They have experienced such pressure in their careers at club level,” He told brila.net The match is slated for March 30, three days after the game against Benin Republic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Johsua, Pulev bout now Nov. – Promoter

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Eddie Hearn is confident that Anthony Joshua’s mandatory fight against Kubrat Pulev will take place in November in front of fans. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion was scheduled to fight the Bulgarian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, but the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, after a two-fight […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea go top after strolling to win against listless Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea moved to the top of the Premier League table, if only for a few hours, after a solid win at Newcastle United, their fifth straight victory in all competitions. Federico Fernandez’s own goal set the Blues on their way, the Argentine defender poking the ball over his own line while under pressure from […]
Sports

‘Cavani can teach Greenwood’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mason Greenwood will benefit most from Edinson Cavani’s arrival at Old Trafford, according to Rio Ferdinand, who says the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star can “teach” the Manchester United teenager how to lead the line.   United snapped Cavani up on a free transfer on deadline day, tying him down to a one-season contract with the option […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica