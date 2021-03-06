Eagles can cope with pressure of Lagos Fans –Adepoju

Ex Super Eagles Mutiu Adepoju has hailed the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation to bring the Super Eagles back to Lagos after 20 years. The Super Eagles are scheduled to play their last 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Likuena of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium later this month.

Lagos last hosted a competitive game with the team 20 years ago, when they beat Zambia 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on January 13, 2001, at the National Stadium. In his r e a c – tion to the development, Adepoju who earned 48 caps for Nigeria applauded the decision and stated that Lagos is the home of Nigerian Football.

The former Real Sociedad midfielder also added that he’s confident the players will cope with pressure from Lagos fans. “Football is coming back home, irrespective of how difficult Lagos fans are. I’m sure the players can take and cope with the pressure of playing in Lagos. “They have experienced such pressure in their careers at club level,” He told brila.net The match is slated for March 30, three days after the game against Benin Republic.

Like this: Like Loading...