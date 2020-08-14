Sports

Eagles can hurt any team with Osimhen,others –Sodje

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles have been described as good enough to confront any team in the world because of the quality of youngsters that have evolved in the squad in the last three years. Ex-international Sam Sodje told our correspondent that the record-breaking transfer move of Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is a testimony of the quality in the Nigerian national team and if the potentials of the players are properly harnessed the Super Eagles will ultimately benefit from such process.

The former Leeds United defender said apart from the transfer stories around the players, the Eagles had proved with their performances against top teams like Brazil that they could hold their own against any side in the world. He said the future of football on international stage is bright but the Nigeria Football Federation must work in tandem with the national team coach Gernot Rohr to ensure transition from potentials to success.

“I am particularly happy about Osimhen’s move to Napoli; it is a huge transfer considering the amount of money involved. It is hard to think that a Nigerian player could commanded such a huge transfer fee but it happened which shows that we can actually do it. “I have never doubted the capacity of Nigerian players; but what we have been unable to properly do is the administration of football. It is good that Osimhen has done this and I expect that quite a number of players will move to bigger clubs before the end of the current transfer window.

“This development should encourage our administrators to think of how we can actually manage this success. We have good players, who are young and talented; the coach must find a way to put them together and become a solid side. Rohr has to do more than he has done so far now that he has a new contract; these lads can actually hurt any side in the world if they are properly groomed,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

I brought what Martial and Rashford lack to United –Ighalo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Nigerian International Odion Ighalo says he is a different kind of striker to Manchester United teammates Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The 31-years-old has been impressive since joining Manchester United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on a loan deal in January. Ighalo has been able to make most of the opportunities given to him […]
Sports

Sanchez finally joins Inter on three-year deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has left the club on a free transfer to join Inter Milan on a three-year deal. Sanchez, who has been on loan at Inter since August 2019, will receive a small pay-off from United after agreeing to waive the final two years of his £560k-per-week contract. Sanchez’s departure brings […]
Sports

EPL: Sterling, Foden star as Man City rain on Liverpool’s title parade

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sheffield United sweep Mourinho’s Spurs aside Manchester City, smarting from losing their title, unleashed their frustration on the side who took it from them and they must wonder how Jürgen Klopp’s side had arrived 23 points ahead of them. Pep Guardiola’s stance is that his side must prove itself each time it takes the field […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: