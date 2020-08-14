Eagles can hurt any team with Osimhen,others –Sodje

Super Eagles have been described as good enough to confront any team in the world because of the quality of youngsters that have evolved in the squad in the last three years. Ex-international Sam Sodje told our correspondent that the record-breaking transfer move of Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is a testimony of the quality in the Nigerian national team and if the potentials of the players are properly harnessed the Super Eagles will ultimately benefit from such process.

The former Leeds United defender said apart from the transfer stories around the players, the Eagles had proved with their performances against top teams like Brazil that they could hold their own against any side in the world. He said the future of football on international stage is bright but the Nigeria Football Federation must work in tandem with the national team coach Gernot Rohr to ensure transition from potentials to success.

“I am particularly happy about Osimhen’s move to Napoli; it is a huge transfer considering the amount of money involved. It is hard to think that a Nigerian player could commanded such a huge transfer fee but it happened which shows that we can actually do it. “I have never doubted the capacity of Nigerian players; but what we have been unable to properly do is the administration of football. It is good that Osimhen has done this and I expect that quite a number of players will move to bigger clubs before the end of the current transfer window.

“This development should encourage our administrators to think of how we can actually manage this success. We have good players, who are young and talented; the coach must find a way to put them together and become a solid side. Rohr has to do more than he has done so far now that he has a new contract; these lads can actually hurt any side in the world if they are properly groomed,” he said.

