Eagles can win AFCON, Onuachu declares

…says Nigerians helped him overcome goal drought

Amuneke charges team to start preparation now

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu strongly believes the Nigerian national team has what it takes to win the next African Cup of Nations slated to take place in Cameroon next year.

The Eagles sealed their place in the tournament in style after beating Benin Republic 1-0 in an AFCON qualifier played in Porto Novo on Saturday.

Onuachu was the hero as he came off the bench to score the winning goal in the 93rd minute against the Squirrels.

Gernot Rohr’s men finished third at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, but the KRC Genk forward said it was important for the side to go to AFCON and claim the biggest prize this time.

“It’s a lot of confidence for a striker to score and I’m very happy. We just have to go there

Rohr: It feels good to the AFCON) and take the gold,” he said.

Onuachu endured a tough time with the Eagles when he failed to score for the side in almost two years. He was not even in the initial list for the tie but the striker said Nigerians pushed him hard to overcome his goal drought.

“I’m just going to say thanks to the nation for the push because they have really pushed me to show what I have to show in the national team. And now I am happy for the team and for the country. It is a lot to score, and I’m very happy,” he said.

Meanwhile, ex-international Emmanuel Amuneke, is happy for Onuachu, saying the goal will boost his confidence and Nigerians should expect more quality performance from the striker.

“He was desperate for that goal and I am happy for him it came. This thing happened to me before when I was playing. It is good to make every minute count when in the national team,” he said.

Amuneke urged the Nigeria Football Federation to set machineries in motion for adequate preparation ahead of the tournament.

“Now we should be planning towards the finals proper as a project; the World Cup qualifiers are also there, we have a good team and with good preparation we can do well,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...