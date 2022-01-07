Eagles can’t replace Ighalo as Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins join squad

The Super Eagles have failed to replace Odion Ighalo on their final AFCON squad just as Jamilu Collins and late callup Tyronne Ebuehi are due in Garoua today, officials said. The Eagles had hoped to replace Ighalo with Cyriel Dessers after his Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab refused to release the striker for the AFCON. The CAF media committee would have had to approve this lastditch replacement and that would be in the event that Ighalo will be unavailable on health grounds. The striker was even reported to haveskippedtrainingtwiceinprotest. Ighalo has been philosophical about the situation, saying “We plan God decides” on an Instagram post. Nigeria will therefore present a 27- man squad in Cameroon as a result. In the meantime, defenders Collins and Ebuehi are expected to join the rest of the squad in Garoua today. The team landed in Garoua Wednesday night. They will play a warm-up game against local side Cotonsport tomorrow behind closed doors. The Eagles open their campaign Tuesday evening against Egypt.
Related Articles
National Principal’s Cup coming back with a bang – Ladipo
The Chairman, Board of Trustees of HideaPlus LTD, organisers of Principal’s Cup, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, has said that the youth football competition will be back in a big way. Ladipo stressed that the revival achieved in Delta will now be replicated at the national level by the organisers of the competition. For over […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Organisers, IOC may cancel Olympic Games
The head of the organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (July 20) did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the global sporting showpiece, amid rising coronavirus cases that have presented organisers with mounting challenges. Asked at a news conference if the Games, which are due to open on Friday, might still be […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wike Pre-Season Tourney: COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to – Sirawoo
Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo, has assured that the COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed during the second edition of the Governor Wike Pre-Season Tourney. He said this during a telephone conversation with SportsVille at the weekend. According to him the safety COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed during the pre-season […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)