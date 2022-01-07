Eagles can’t replace Ighalo as Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins join squad

The Super Eagles have failed to replace Odion Ighalo on their final AFCON squad just as Jamilu Collins and late callup Tyronne Ebuehi are due in Garoua today, officials said. The Eagles had hoped to replace Ighalo with Cyriel Dessers after his Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab refused to release the striker for the AFCON. The CAF media committee would have had to approve this lastditch replacement and that would be in the event that Ighalo will be unavailable on health grounds. The striker was even reported to haveskippedtrainingtwiceinprotest. Ighalo has been philosophical about the situation, saying “We plan God decides” on an Instagram post. Nigeria will therefore present a 27- man squad in Cameroon as a result. In the meantime, defenders Collins and Ebuehi are expected to join the rest of the squad in Garoua today. The team landed in Garoua Wednesday night. They will play a warm-up game against local side Cotonsport tomorrow behind closed doors. The Eagles open their campaign Tuesday evening against Egypt.

