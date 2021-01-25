Sports

Eagles captain Musa may complete West Brom deal Wednesday

All things being equal, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa should stage a return to the English Premier League as negotiation between his representatives and West Brom reached critical stage.

 

M u s a didn’t quite make a strong impression before he quits Leicester City some three years ago but the forward is likely going to return to the English Premier League to prove himself.

 

According to the Daily Mail UK, the Baggies are eyeing up a move for the striker following his release from Saudi Arabian side Al- Nassr – with the Nigerian believing he has unfinished business in the EPL. West Brom had reignited their interest in Musa after missing out on his signature in the summer transfer window despite the player agreeing personal terms.

 

The report from England adds that West Brom have requested a UK visa for the p l a y e r who has attended two editions of the World Cup and he’s expected to arrive in the West Midlands on Wednesday for a routine medical.

 

If all goes well, Musa is expected to sign a short term deal with West Brom until the end of the 2020-2021 season.

