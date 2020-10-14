Sports

Eagles captain, Musa, turns 28

Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Al-Nassr forward Ahmed Musa clocks 28 today.
The Maiduguri-born footballer took to his verified Twitter account to show gratitude.
“On this day many years ago I was born. Grateful to still be standing to celebrate another year. Happy birthday to me.” Musa wrote.
Musa is the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match, after scoring twice against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Musa is also the first Nigerian to score in two FIFA World Cup competitions, after scoring twice against Iceland in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Musa was a member of the Al-Nassr squad that won the Saudi Premier League and Saudi Super Cup, both in 2019.

